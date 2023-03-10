Dear Dr. Roach: I was diagnosed with a UTI on my yearly physical urinalysis, but had no symptoms. I was prescribed Cipro. The five pages of warnings attached to the prescription scared me!
So, I checked the FDA and Mayo Clinic websites. Both said that the “risks outweigh benefits” and it “should not be first choice to treat UTI.”
But my doctor says to take it, so I will – 500 mg twice a day for seven days. Possible side effects include tendon ruptures (including the aorta), nerve damage and more. Scary. I am 71 and in good health, with high blood pressure as my only problem, but it’s under control.
I wasn’t told if my UTI is complicated or uncomplicated, but I assume uncomplicated as my blood work, including kidney tests, were all normal. Is this drug safe?
Why does the FDA say not to prescribe this as the first choice? – C.J.
Answer: There is a lot wrong here.
First off, asymptomatic bacteria in the urine does not normally get treated, so I wouldn’t have recommended treatment in the first place. I’m not even sure why your doctor ordered a urinalysis – it’s not recommended as a screening test for most.
Second, I agree with your research that ciprofloxacin (Cipro) should not be the first-line treatment for symptomatic urine infections. Ciprofloxacin does increase risk of tendon rupture very slightly (three to four cases per 100,000 people treated); may damage the aorta (eight cases per 100,000 in one study, while another large study showed no risk); and may cause neuropathy (nerve damage) in one case per 150,000.
Resistance to drugs such as ciprofloxacin has been increasing. Other choices, such as nitrofurantoin, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole or cephalexin, have more effectiveness with less risk of toxicity. That’s why Cipro is no longer a first-line choice. It can be hard for doctors to unlearn behaviors.
Usually, Cipro is effective and doesn’t cause side effects, but practicing evidence-based medicine means changing behaviors to reflect new information, even if your personal experience has generally been good. An individual doctor isn’t likely to see damage to tendons, the aorta or nerves, but if all doctors changed their behavior, there would be even fewer of these rare events.
When it is used, a short course of ciprofloxacin is normally prescribed for three days, not seven, for uncomplicated urine infections in women. The less a person uses this drug, the lower the risk of these rare but severe side effects, and three days is normally sufficient.
