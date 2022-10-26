Dear Dr. Roach: I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and along with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I have been taking 1 mg of anastrozole daily. The bone mineral density of my left hip has not changed significantly. The bone density of my lumbar spine has decreased 6.3% compared to 2020.
Several of the doctors I’ve worked with are open to using natural hormone blockers, such as diindolylmethane, instead of the anastrazole. What would you recommend? – B.C.N.
Answer: Anastrozole is in the class of medicines called aromatase inhibitors (AIs), which block the body from making estrogen. AIs reduce estrogen levels by about 85%.
In women with tumors – especially breast cancer – that are sensitive to estrogen, these medicines significantly improve response rates compared with other medications, such as the tamoxifen that was often given before AIs were introduced.
AIs are typically given after getting treatment for breast cancer, such as surgery (often followed by chemotherapy or radiation), and decrease the rate of recurrence by about 15%.
Diindolylmethane (DIM) does have some ability to block aromatase and affect circulating estrogen levels, which was found in a trial of women taking tamoxifen. It may have other potential benefits as well.
However, since AIs have been proven superior to tamoxifen, and because the level of estrogen inhibition is very high with AIs, I recommend strongly against using over-the-counter estrogen blockers such as DIM instead of AIs. A role for these medications in combination may ultimately be proven, but that awaits further study.
Side effects from AIs often limit the ability for people with breast cancer to take these effective medications. One of these is accelerated osteoporosis. Because loss of estrogen routinely causes bone loss, osteoporosis should be aggressively screened for and, if possible, prevented through a combination of diet, exercise, calcium and probably vitamin D.
Women with breast cancer on AIs should have bone density levels checked before treatment and at intervals afterward, such as every two years.
Women with high risk for fracture despite lifestyle modifications benefit from medication treatment.
