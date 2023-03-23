Dear Dr. Roach: There is much mainstream news recently about the health risks of using natural gas appliances. I am 75 and have survived playing with mercury from broken thermometers as a child, a lifetime of cooking and home heating, and hot water from natural gas.
I certainly don’t advise playing with mercury, but how seriously should I, and other apparent survivors, be about natural gas in our actuarial calculations? – C.E.H.
Answer: The reason for concern with natural gas stoves is that there is evidence that children are more likely to develop asthma in homes that use natural gas stoves for cooking.
This effect was strongest in multifamily homes and did not exist in one analysis concerning single family homes. The effect is thought to be due to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), but benzene (from unburnt natural gas) and fine soot are other possible issues.
Long-term high exposure to NO2 is associated with chronic lung disease and reduced mortality, but these studies have been done based on air pollution, not home exposure from gas stoves.
The magnitude of the risk from gas cooking is low, so I think the effect on your expected mortality is likely to be very low. I do not recommend changing your stove based on the expectation of a longer life.
A stove hood that vents to the outside dramatically reduces NO2 levels and reduces asthma risk (and the risk of your child with asthma having an attack). Alternatively, you can switch to an electric stove. (I’ll just note that induction cooktops heat up even faster than gas and are more efficient.)
Finally, playing with mercury is a bad idea, not because liquid mercury is dangerous, but because mercury vapor is.
Broken thermometers or light bulbs should be promptly cleaned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.