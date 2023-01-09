Dear Dr. Roach: Could you please give me some information regarding irritable bowel syndrome? I am taking carbidopa/levodopa for restless leg syndrome.
I also take Unisom to help sleep onset. Do the meds I’m taking have any relationship to the IBS? I went through a stressful time lately and wonder if it could be related to the IBS. – S.P.
Answer: Irritable bowel syndrome is extremely common – 10% to 15% of North Americans meet the criteria for diagnosis, although most people do not see their doctor for it and are not diagnosed. It is more common in women.
The major symptoms are abdominal pain and a change in bowel habits (diarrhea or constipation, sometimes alternating).
Although IBS does not worsen mortality or predispose people to other intestinal diseases, such as colon cancer, it is nonetheless a major impairment to social and work function for many.
Doxylamine (Unisom) can cause diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain, so it is entirely possible that this made your IBS symptoms worse. Carbidopa/levodopa (Sinemet and others) may also cause constipation, and if you have constipation-prevalent IBS, it could also worsen symptoms.
Most of my patients with IBS note that stressful life experiences may worsen any of the IBS symptoms. In addition, most people notice that symptoms can come and go for no particular reason.
Keeping a food diary may help with identifying foods that worsen symptoms, but there isn’t always an explanation for why the IBS can be worse or better. A visit with a dietician is a very good idea to get detailed information on foods that commonly exacerbate IBS symptoms. A gastroenterologist is the expert on all matters about IBS.
I do not recommend long-term use of doxylamine for sleep disturbance; in my opinion, behavioral treatments are more effective than medication, and given the high risk of exacerbating IBS symptoms, I recommend making that one a priority to change or remove.
Although there are other options for restless leg syndrome besides carbidopa/levodopa, I would try dietary changes before recommending a new medication for your RLS.
