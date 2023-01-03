Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 64-year-old female and weigh 130 pounds. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. For years, off and on, my primary doctor would tell me that my sodium level was low.
Recently, my doctor said that if my sodium level is low again, I need to see a kidney specialist. I assumed the low sodium is due to being diabetic and taking metformin.
My other doctor also prescribed losartan along with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). I finally went to a nephrologist, who took me off the losartan combo, and now I’m just on losartan. Blood work was ordered. The next doctor then told me to drink less water. I was drinking around 80 fluid ounces, but I have since curtailed my intake.
A friend mentioned that I may have Addison’s disease; she also has it. My symptoms are, at times, debilitating: fatigue, weakness, lack of concentration and focus, heaviness, diarrhea, stomach pain like a punch in the gut, nausea and deep belching. There are some good days.
I have another appointment next year in mid-January, and more blood work is ordered. What is your take, and how is Addison’s disease treated? I’m so frustrated. – T.F.
Answer: Low sodium levels are extremely common in people taking a diuretic in the thiazide class, such as HCTZ. Years of being on HCTZ can also reset the body’s normal sodium level, requiring a person to drink less water in order to keep their sodium level in the normal range.
The symptoms you have are unlikely due to low sodium alone, even with a very low sodium level.
None of the symptoms are specific to low sodium or Addison’s disease, which is a cause of low cortisol levels. Addison’s disease is quite rare, on the order of one person per 100,000. The hardest part about making the diagnosis of Addison’s disease is thinking of it in the first place, since the major symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain are not specific.
Low sodium levels do occur with Addison’s, so I think mentioning the possibility to your doctor is a smart idea. The initial blood testing for Addison’s disease is not routinely done and requires an injection of a medication that should make your cortisol level go up. If it doesn’t, that’s strong evidence of Addison’s disease.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have read many conflicting reports about echinacea. Some people have strong positive opinions, while others have negative ones. – C.R.
Answer: The clinical literature also has positive and negative trials, although the most rigorous studies have generally not shown a benefit at either prevention or treatment of colds and other upper respiratory infections. It is possible that there is some benefit, although the amount of benefit you might get is small, such as a slightly shorter duration of the cold. Echinacea is generally safe, but there can be allergic reactions.
Drug interactions are theoretically possible in people taking drugs to suppress the immune system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.