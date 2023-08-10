Dear Dr. Roach: I am writing in regarding my husband, who has had nocturia since around the age of 24. He gets up three to four times a night, sometimes more if he drank liquids before bed or had a salty meal.
He has undergone a bladder emptying study with a urologist that was normal, and they didn’t offer any solutions to the problem.
On our own, we incidentally found that when he takes ibuprofen for just a day or two, his nocturia improves greatly (only getting up once per night) for about three weeks, then gradually returns to the usual frequency.
I remain concerned that this is a prostate issue, given his normal bladder emptying studies and the fact that an anti-inflammatory has such a marked effect on his symptoms. Is prostate enlargement or hyperplasia possible at such a young age? Or could this be a bladder sensitivity issue?
His nocturia has mostly remained stable over the years, and he is now 33 years old. I’ve tried to get him to see another urologist, but he feels that there’s little they can do to find the issue or help him. – L.H.
Answer: Nocturia – getting up from bed to urinate – is a common symptom, especially as men get older. Three or four times a night is not common in young men without a rea- son such as prostate enlargement.
Ibuprofen has been shown to both treat and prevent prostate enlargement.
Every time I write a column about this, I get letters from men who have experienced marked relief with ibuprofen for symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.
The usual dose of 400 mg three times daily is much greater than what it seems your husband is taking, which may have to do with his being so young.
About 8% of men in their 30s will have enlargement of the prostate (not due to cancer).
Twenty-four is younger than I normally hear for men to develop symptoms, but it is, by no means, impossible. The relief he gets is strong evidence that the prostate is the issue here, as his nor- mal bladder studies support that.
It’s hard to imagine bet- ter results than his current ones with ibuprofen. He may require additional treatments in a few years or decades, but continuing the ibuprofen is a very reasonable treatment.
