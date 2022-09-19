Dear Dr. Roach: Seniors are advised that one of the best forms of exercise is walking. The advice is to “walk briskly” for at least 150 minutes per week. There are those of us who, because of knee or hip pain, or other reasons, are not able to walk briskly. Does that mean that we shouldn’t bother to walk at all? I would think that walking slowly would be better than not walking. What would you say? – A.S.
Answer: I would agree with you 100%. Any exercise you can do that is safe and fun for you is a good exercise. Walking is a great exercise for most people, and walking briskly gives you cardiovascular benefits.
But, walking at a leisurely pace is much, much better than not exercising at all. Walking 150 minutes is great, but people receive some benefit at lower amounts. So, 150 is normally a goal that many people work toward.
Most people with arthritis in the hips and knees find that regular activity, even slow walking, helps with the stiffness and allows them to do more. However, some people find that reducing the impact on the joints, such as when swimming in a pool, is better.
Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor ordered a “microalbumin creatinine ratio” test, but my result came out “unable to calculate.” Can you tell me what this means? – J.S.B.
Answer: The test your doctors ordered is looking for protein in the urine, which is a concern because high levels can indicate one of several types of kidney disease.
The best way of determining the amount of protein in the urine – albumin is the major blood protein, which can spill into the urine – is to collect every drop for 24 hours.
Although we do need to do it that way sometimes, a good substitute is the urine microalbumin to creatinine ratio. People with moderately increased albumin in the urine (or a high microalbumin to creatinine ratio) are at higher risk for developing overt proteinuria, which is a risk for chronic renal failure. They are also at increased overall risk for heart disease and death.
Experts recommend yearly testing of the microalbumin to creatinine ratio, and a high result usually prompts better blood sugar control, aggressive treatment of high cholesterol, and often medication, especially angiotensin receptor blockers or ACE inhibitors, to get blood pressure under tight control and protect the kidneys.
If your result was “unable to calculate,” that’s great news, because it means you don’t have any microalbumin. Determining the ratio involves dividing by the microalbumin result, and any mathematician knows you can’t divide by zero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.