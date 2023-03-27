Dear Dr. Roach: I worked in a building from 1975 to 2002 that is now being torn down due to asbestos. The people who worked in the building didn’t know at the time of any asbestos exposure.
What problems could we potentially have? Should anything be done? This isn’t good! – L.B.
Answer: Asbestos is scary. Most people know that exposure to asbestos increases the risk of lung cancer and, to a lower extent, an unusual cancer called mesothelioma. Viewers of U.S. television see commercials for mesothelioma lawsuits frequently, although there are about 3,000 cases per year (less than the number of people dying in a week due to lung cancer or COVID-19).
The people who are most at risk from mesothelioma are those who were exposed occupationally to asbestos. Many manufacturing and construction workers were exposed before the health risks were widely understood. Mesothelioma in particular happens 15 or more years after exposure.
My limited personal experience with asbestos-related cancers included naval construction workers.
Fortunately, the health risk to building occupants where asbestos is undisturbed and in good repair is not considered to be significant.
Many buildings still have asbestos, but the risk to workers in the buildings is very, very small, unless the asbestos is being actively repaired or removed.
For most people, no testing is required, and there is no long-term health risk from living or working in a building that has asbestos.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 76-year-old female and have had alopecia since I was 5. I also take Synthroid. When I was receiving one of my COVID-19 shots, I was asked if I had an autoimmune disease. I said I didn’t have the faintest idea.
Later, I heard that alopecia was an autoimmune disease, instead of the usual saying, “No hair, no reason, no cure.” My questions are: How do I know if it is? And why was it important to know for the shot? – L.J.K.
Answer: Alopecia is a general term for hair loss, and several kinds of alopecia are thought to be autoimmune in nature, with the body’s immune system attacking the cells that grow hair. Most cases of thyroid disease are autoimmune as well. People with one autoimmune disease are at a higher risk for others.
The COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective in some people with autoimmune diseases when they are taking medicines to suppress the immune system. Further, when vaccines were in short supply, those with immune system diseases were at a higher priority to get the vaccine.
Now, however, there is no rea-son for you to take the COVID-19 vaccine differently from anyone else.
