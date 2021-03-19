In his youth, Kubay, who also offers an elective course strictly on the Civil War, didn’t have to go far to see spark of interest which grew into a passion.
“It’s a long story, and it connects to Richland. Richland’s (football and soccer) field is named Herlinger Field, and I happened to live in the same neighborhood as (former superintendent) Fred Herlinger, who the field is named after,” Kubay said. “He was living the retired life, and I was able to touch base and meet him, and saw his passion in all things Civil War. Eventually, I got to join in with a group of living historians. We actually shot the rifles with live ammo at rifle ranges, we dressed up in the period uniforms and gave talks about the equipment and soldiers. So it was through (Herlinger) that I got this connection.”
A private in the 54th Pennsvlania Volunteer Infantry, Company A of reenactors, Kubay is also able to show his students at Richland tangible history through his collection of artifacts and deep knowledge of how soldiers lived during those times along with an ability to break down how the battles were fought.
“The soldier aspect, a normal history textbook isn’t going to teach a teacher how to do Civil War drill or spend that level of detail,” Kubay said. “Because of all the years of reenacting that I’ve done, it’s all ingrained in me like a soldier. I know the drill, so I can come in and take the kids, and break them down into what we call ‘the school of the soldier.’
“I can teach them what a Civil War soldier did. They can experience the reality of what a soldier lived through, minus the carnage and death. But we can do the life of the Civil War, and try to pursue why they are fighting in these long lines, and I have different activities for them to understand the weaponry and the tactics.”
And since the battles were fought outdoors, Kubay feels that there is no better way to get students into the history of the Civil War than to get them outside.
“They love to drill,” Kubay said. “Kids want to get out their desks. They’re trapped at their desks for however many hours a day. I always call it ‘history recess.’ We leave the classroom and go out somewhere. Last week, we had the nice weather, I actually had the class outside where we can separate and have a mask break. Just take a breather for a sec. It gets them out of class and gets them moving. They like to see real history. Not all families like to go to museums, so I bring the museum to them.”
While his travels have taken him to Tennessee and North Carolina, the bulk of Kubay’s time spent as a living historian happen in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. While most of the actual battlefields are not used in reenactments, there have been a few highlights where Kubay was able to live the battles as they were seen by soldiers at the time.
“Several places I was able to do living history on the actual battlefield and not just be in a random field talking about ‘this is what it must have been like,’” Kubay said. “We were actually on the battlefield. We’re looking at the same hills, the same field. We sleep on the exact spot where the soldiers sacrificed. I’ve done it at Gettysburg, I’ve done it at Antietam.”
Recreating the bloodiest skirmishes on U.S. soil does present a challenge when the goal for the battles is everyone’s safety. As Kubay explains, measures are taken to ensure zero casualties during the reenactments.
“We do safety checks before we ever walk onto the field,” Kubay said. “We have people embedded within our groups where their job is not only to portray a soldier, but they’re also watching that we’re loading correctly, that we’re not pointing at people’s faces. When it comes to reenacting an actual battle, we never level the rifle even if it’s 100 yards away, we always slightly elevate, and that’s what they watch out for.”
Everything else about Kubay’s time at or near battlefields is kept as accurate as possible as his regiment group merges with other groups to form a camp structure.
“We actually live in a military camp and live like they would have in the time periods,” Kubay said. “We have the tents, we cook and we live the life of a soldier. We’re immersed in that kind of history. We park our car, we drop our stuff off, we park in an entirely different place. We work ourselves out to the camp. We usually do very regular activities that a soldier in the military would do at the time … And then, since we are still offering public demonstrations, we open up the site for other demonstrations and then a battle reenactment sometime in the day.”
Keeping the living history going has been a challenge in recent years as the number of people hearing the bugle’s call dwindles.
“Since 2019, (interest) really saw a big drop and after the COVID, we don’t know where it’s going to come,” Kubay said. “Younger people aren’t interested in doing this, compared to when I got into it, at the 125th anniversary. At that time in the 1980s, I was at a reenactment with over 14,000 people participating. We had people coming in from overseas: Germany. England. They were interested in the American Civil War history. They did this form of living history, we like to call it living history as well as reenacting since we are educating while we’re doing it. We’re not just running around a field playing 'Cowboys and Indians' and shooting at each other. We’re trying to portray a living history.”
