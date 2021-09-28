The Richland Township supervisors are evaluating a plan for monitoring vehicle speed and guiding commercial trucks throughout the township.
The supervisors recently received a petition from residents of Theatre Drive asking for action to calm what they’ve perceived as a continual speeding issue, Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
Richland Township police Chief Mike Burgan said he is gathering cost information for speed monitoring equipment that would be employed not only on Theatre Drive, but also in the whole township.
“This would benefit the township in many ways, aside from just that Theatre Drive area – Oakridge Drive is getting heavy traffic and several side streets since construction on the Geistown roundabout,” he said.
Additionally, Burgan said the township is working with PennDOT to install signage that would steer truck traffic away from restricted roads.
“With today’s GPS, we are seeing trucks come off Scalp Avenue onto Theatre Drive, which is a restricted roadway for trucks because of the grade of the hill it’s on,” he said.
