JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kayla Dornfeld, Top Dog Teaching CEO, will appear Monday at Richland School District during the annual speaker event.

The nationally recognized educator will focus on self-care for teachers.

Monday's event will run from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Richland High School auditorium.

Dornfeld is a third-grade teacher, global speaker and best-selling author of the book "Education Write Now" and "10 Perspectives on Learning in Education."

For more information, visit www.topdogteaching.com.

