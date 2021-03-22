Richland School Board members approved a $126,000 camera upgrade for the high school at Monday’s meeting.
The agreement includes 95 Cloud-based Verkada units and the companies Cloud licensing for five years from GovConnection, Inc.
“The camera system itself will be just another safety measure for us to have,” high school principal Timothy Regan said.
He expects the new system to keep students and staff safer than they already are.
The cameras and Cloud licensing will be paid for through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds.
That can be done because of the heat mapping and personnel tracking features, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The elementary school already has the Verkada cameras installed.
Shawn Hostetler, IT systems administer for Richland, provided a refresher of how the system works during Monday’s meeting.
He compared what the district has now, which relies on servers and has a maximum of 18 to 22 days of recording to the Verkada cameras, which can record up to 120 days or more and don’t need physical storage.
“It’s kind of an old model,” Hostetler said about the current system.
Each new camera records to the device and uploads that footage to the Cloud at night.
The units also have unlimited archiving.
Overall, Regan has been impressed with the system at the elementary school and is looking forward to getting the upgrade in his building.
“The Verkada system is a state-of-the-art system,” he said.
Follow Tribune-Democrat reporter Joshua Byers on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.