Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 2:06 am
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland Township Supervisors are proposing a 2023 budget of $6.9 million with no property tax increase in 2023.
Tax millage is set to remain at 9.5 mills.
A vote to adopt the proposed budget is scheduled for Dec. 19.
