JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland police are investigating an alleged threat made by a Richland High School student to a peer on Monday.
In response to the report, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said there will be an increased police presence at both schools on Tuesday.
Other emergency protocols will be in place as well.
"The Richland School District takes all such threats seriously and the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority," Nadonley said in a release. "We strongly encourage our community to follow official Richland School District statements and refrain from making comments or speculation on social media, including the district's social media site. Posting unconfirmed information only causes a delay in conducting a police investigation."
Administrators were alerted to the threat after school when a parent contacted the district.
The matter was then turned over to the authorities.
