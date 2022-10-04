Richland School District was named the top district in Cambria County for the fifth year in a row by the school and college ranking site Niche.
The district is also ranked as the best school in Appalachia Intermediate Unit 08 and is ranked first in the county as the best place to teach, having the best teachers and the second- best school for athletes.
Niche ranks Richland as “above average” and gives it a “B+” rating, which is provided using “dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews.”
Districts following Richland in Cambria County rankings are Westmont Hilltop, Portage Area, Cambria Heights, and Conemaugh Valley.
In Somerset County, Conemaugh Township Area School District was named the best this year.
The institution is also listed as above average and has a rank of “B+”.
Conemaugh Township is followed by Berlin Brothersvalley, Windber Area, Somerset Area and Meyersdale Area school districts.
For a complete list of the best schools of 2023, visit www.niche.com.
