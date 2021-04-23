Richland School District and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber have partnered to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday at Richland Performing Arts Center at Richland High School, 1 Academic Ave., Johnstown, organizers announced.
All eligible students ages 16 and older and local community members can register.
Students younger than 18 must have a parent onsite during administration of the vaccine.
To register, visit www.richlandsd.com, click on the pop-up and fill out the form by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Time slots vary from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Second doses will be administered during the same times on May 18.
All participants must complete the consent form and bring a copy of their health insurance card on Tuesday.
No one will be turned away if they’re uninsured.
Please contact Brandon Bailey, Richland COVID response team coordinator, at bbailey@richlandsd.com with any questions or concerns about the vaccination clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.