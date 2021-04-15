Richland High School will be closed Friday, and students will participate in remote learning due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases in that building.
“We think what we’re seeing is a spike with the region because of the Easter break,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said Thursday.
In the past 14 days, there were a total of six COVID-19 cases reported in the high school. District officials were alerted to the fifth Thursday evening and the sixth Friday morning.
The closure will allow for deep cleaning.
Through the last 33 weeks of school, Richland has averaged 1.26 cases of the virus per week in elementary students and 1.58 instances in the high school, according to school officials.
Nadonley noted that many students had not been in a district building when these cases were reported. There’s also been minimal evidence to show student-to-student and student-to-staff transmission in the district during the pandemic.
However, Nadonley cautioned that now is not the time to become complacent regarding the disease and that necessary health and safety guidelines still have to be followed, especially outside of school.
Extracurricular activities, including athletics, rehearsals and practices, were postponed Thursday and will be postponed Friday.
Additionally, the elementary school has not been affected by these adjustments and will continue with in-person lessons.
At this time, the region and state is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases.
The Pennsylvania Health Department reported 66 new instances in Cambria County on Thursday and 164 on Wednesday.
According to the COVID-19 Early Warning Dashboard, Cambria has an incidence rate of 111.4 cases per 100,000 residents for the last seven days and a PCR positivity rating of 6.8% for the same time period.
