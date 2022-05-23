Timothy Leventry, Richland School Board’s solicitor, let the board know that residency issues are still being addressed within the district at Monday’s meeting.
“This seems to be a continuing saga, you might say,” he said.
Leventry said there are still several cases being dealt with and discovered regularly of students enrolled at Richland but not living within its boundaries.
“I guess it’s a compliment that they want to come here,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said to the small audience.
“But it’s taking resources away from your children.”
Richland is not a school that accepts tuition for learners who want to attend from outside the district and the elementary school is at capacity for additional students, Nadonley said.
The board hired a private detective on an as-needed basis in January 2020 to investigate these matters.
In other matters, the members approved a series of end-of-year renewals and items at Monday’s meeting.
That ranged from retention of special education staff through Ignite Solutions to agreements with other institutions and a new contract with the food service provider Metz.
Corina Long, Richland business manager, said she was pleased with that last item because the company has been good to work with.
She also let the members know that because the cost of lunches isn’t increasing, there’s a small deficit for the food service budget, but recently received federal money that will be used to balance that.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
