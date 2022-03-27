STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Richland/DB Homes fourth-grade team won the 2022 Pennsylvania Middle School Basketball Championship title on March 20.
Richland won the East Hills Recreation MVP League in the fall.
The squad went 4-0, which included victories over Indiana, Elizabeth Forward, Aliquippa and Perkiomen Valley in the title game.
Members of the team include Giada Croteau, Kenzie Hirsch, Brooklyn Imler, Madison Montag, Paige Rokita, Irelyn Scott, Ava Skowron, Audree Sunday and Leah Wadsworth.
The team is coached by Tim Hirsch, Chris Rokita, Dave Scott and Ben Wadsworth.
Greater Johnstown’s Heartbeats finished in third place.
