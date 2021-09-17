JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lori Pavic, of Johnstown, had never been to the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival, but she was excited to be there on Friday, the first night of the free, two-day event at the Heritage Discovery Center in the city’s Cambria City section.
“Johnstown is rich in heritage,” she said. “I think it’s nice to bring the younger generations down to see where we came from.”
Pavic attended the festival to spend time with her family and was looking forward to the food and music.
“I like to see the different traditions,” said her niece, Maya Domonkos. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania freshman was at the 2019 festival and wanted to come back this year because she liked it so much.
Domonkos said visiting also helped with her speech pathology class because she has to explore different cultures. Slavic Fest is perfect for that, she said.
Early in the celebration, which ran until 10 p.m., the parking lot and courtyard of the center were packed with people of all ages who had come out to enjoy the Slavic offerings.
Friday’s performances included the Jack Tady Band, Bronco Toter, Zadnja Stanica and many others. There were several ethnic food vendors available as well, such as St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Hunky Cuisine, Old World Catering and Ace’s.
“Obviously, we’re off to a good start,” festival committee chairman Brian Subich said.
He was impressed by the number of people who’d come out and glad to “provide that outlet for them” to gather and try something they’ve never tried before.
“It’s about Slavic heritage,” Subich said. “We like to entertain and educate.”
In addition to the cuisine and bands, a speaker series and cooking demonstrations are offered during the festival. Lecturers will present their information in the education center of the Heritage Discovery Center.
For Johnstown resident Steve Kutchman, the festival is always a good place to relax and have fun.
“We’re regulars,” he said. “We just enjoy participating in Slavic heritage because that’s where my family’s from.”
Kutchman’s ancestors hailed from the Lemko area of Poland.
Tina Kutchman, his wife, said she loved the music and food – especially the sweet treat served by Steel City Chimneys. The spit-roasted Hungarian tunnels of fried dough covered in sugar and cinnamon were a popular attraction and came with a long wait because of that.
Roger Felix stood outside the food truck and watched as the pastry was prepared, fascinated by the process. Felix was a volunteer with Slavic Fest who helped set up on Friday.
“It’s nice to see things you’ve never seen before,” he said. “It’s world-class. It’s great for the town and great for the community.”
Zack Shustrick, whose father is on the event committee, agreed.
“I think it’s great,” he said about the sixth annual gathering. “We grew up with this so it’s second nature. It’s good to keep heritage going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.