DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – The extension of Laurel View Village’s quarter-mile walking trail now connects all the main buildings of the continuing care retirement community.
“We envisioned a more walkable campus, and we wanted to do a project that would benefit everyone from independent living to health care,” Angela Rizzo, director of independent living, said at Sunday’s dedication.
After mapping out where the trail should go, organizers got quotes for the project and learned they need to raise almost $25,000, Rizzo said.
Donations from Laurel View residents Terry Dunkle and Threse Haywood helped fuel fundraising efforts that brought support from the local community.
“That really encouraged other people to give,” Rizzo said.
With the trail work done, two other projects brought some amenities to enhance trail-users’ experience.
Grants from the 1889 Foundation and the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance’s Creative Health Impact Grant program funded a project to install three mosaic benches. Laurel View residents, led by visiting artist Jessica Liddell, of Philadelphia, created tiles that are now part of the benches.
“We had residents from all levels of care make pieces for the benches,” Rizzo said. “The residents took a lot of pride in seeing their creations on the benches.”
Finally, RyleJohn Wright, an Eagle Scout from Windber, raised more than $2,000 and put in more benches, picnic tables, bird feeders and flower boxes along the trail.
“My grandma used to live here before she died,” RyleJohn said. “I thought it would be nice to do something where she lived.”
RyleJohn is a member of Richland Troop 2025, of Solomon Run fire hall.
Extending the trail brought some unexpected benefits, Rizzo said.
“The view took my breath away,” she said. “Anyone who had walked the trail and has looked out west toward the Conemaugh Gap knows what I mean. There is an amazing view that we were missing.”
Although the new section has been open for more than a year, an official dedication was postponed until Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns. In the meantime, residents, staff and families discovered it created some picturesque space to visit outdoors with a lower risk of spreading coronavirus.
“Having this additional outdoor space was a true blessing over the last 18 months,” Rizzo said.
