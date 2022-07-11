BEDFORD, Pa. – Ray Barfield showed up to school July 9 thinking he was there to help repair donated instruments.
Instead, the retired Bedford Area High School band director was met by more than 100 people and a band made up of his former students and friends who were there to surprise him with a concert in his honor.
“I wasn’t quite sure what was going on,” Barfield said in a statement. “Then, it hit me. I was overwhelmed.”
The event was organized by Andrew Smouse, a 2005 graduate of the district.
He wanted to show Barfield appreciation for his years of service to Bedford.
“I felt that getting some of his former students together to perform for him would show him that,” Smouse said.
It took roughly 18 months of planning, and Smouse contacted former student Todd Goodman for help.
The collective band practiced just once prior to the surprise concert and did so with music celebrating Barfield’s impact on many people.
That culminated with Goodman’s arrangement of “Incandescent,” which he wrote and dedicated to his former teacher.
“Everyone has special teachers whose work and dedication to their education changed their life,” Goodman said. “Mr. Barfield was one of those for me.”
The concert lasted nearly an hour and afterward Barfield made his way to the stage to thank the participants.
In addition to the music director’s more than 20 years at Bedford, he also chaired the Pennsylvania Lions Band, a group of students from throughout the commonwealth sponsored by the Pennsylvania Lions Club.
“It’s amazing to think about all of the lives that Mr. Barfield has touched,” current Bedford band director Devon Lybarger said.
“An impact and legacy like his are something that all teachers strive to have.”
