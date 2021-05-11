Todd McGregor said in his new role as the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council's scout executive, there are things he has to do and things he gets to do.
And, for the foreseeable future, he expects his job to lean heavily in one of those directions, as the organization works to increase revenue and membership.
“What I would tell you is that scout executive feng shui is balanced when those two things are balanced,” said McGregor when talking to a small group of local scouting supporters on Tuesday afternoon. “But we're in troubled times. COVID didn't help. Our current socio-economics isn't helpful. And I fear that for the next year, two, maybe three, my focus has got to be on the things I have to do and not necessarily on the things we get to do.”
McGregor, who took over the position on May 1, said getting more children into scouting and bringing in money are “pretty existential to us right now.”
“Without resources, we are without mission,” he said.
Jerome Gaughan, the council's chief development officer, promoted the new Eagle's Circle during the same meeting at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown. The fundraising effort is geared toward Eagle Scouts, but contributions are welcome from anyone.
“The purpose of the Eagle's Circle is to just try to get people interested in giving to us in a different fashion and bringing people on board, especially the Eagle Scouts,” Gaughan said.
The money raised will go to help the council in a variety of ways, including investing in the approximately $375,000 needed to improve local campgrounds.
“It's not glorious, but certainly unrestricted dollars are the biggest help,” Gaughan said. “It can go where it's needed. I know that's not as glamorous as other things. And certainly anyone is welcome to restrict their gift. But that's the biggest need that any nonprofit organization has. Not only do you have to do your programs, but you've got to pay the bills and you've got to pay your employees.”
Participants also discussed ways to increase membership, with Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III, who organized the gathering, suggesting an effort to promote scouting to single moms and working to bring on new, younger leaders.
Krumenacker believes those leaders can help develop the children into future productive adults.
“If you can grab kids between 8 and 12 and get them some basic understanding, support, and respect, self-respect, goal-setting – after they're age 12 things fall into place much better,” Krumenacker said.
Mangle dinner
Laurel Highlands Council also announced plans for its 51st annual Harry E. Mangle Memorial Award Dinner that will take place on Oct. 14 inside the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
JWF Industries President and CEO Bill Polacek will be this year's honoree.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge is scheduled to be the featured speaker.
“This is going to be a really special one as well, as we go into the next generation of these with 51 years of service in the community, raising money for scouts, youth here in Johnstown, to keep this program going strong,” said Michele Brenneman, the council's field director. “It's very important for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.