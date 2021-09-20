Residents of six homes on State Street in Southmont Borough aren’t happy that the borough made no-parking marks on the curb where they park, they told borough officials at Monday’s council meeting.
“You blocked out a lot of houses,” said Bill Widrig.
Widrig’s wife, Judy, who said she is handicapped, said she was concerned about walking to her home, especially in snowy or rainy weather.
Noah Burda said residents were blindsided by the change.
“I took measurements of the no-parking area. It’s 124 feet long,” Burda said.
Council President Sheree Speicher said the change was made for easier passage by the borough’s fire engine. She also said the council advertised the change in an ordinance published in The Tribune-Democrat.
Southmont Volunteer Fire Company Chief Michael Butler addressed the issue.
“We didn’t do it to get people mad at us,” Butler said. “We are trying to look out for safety in the borough.”
The council agreed to assign borough street commissioner Harry Lingenfelter to review the change and possibly restore parking to the street.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
