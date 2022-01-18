WINDBER – State Department of Environmental Protection officials told concerned residents during a public meeting Tuesday that coal removed from a proposed strip mine near Windber would be hauled away by rail line – not trucks.
And while Rosebud Mining’s permit area could extend west from Paint Township into Richland Township, the actual section that could be mined would be further east – well over a mile from the nearest home and more than 2 miles from Windber residences, said Scott May, a geologist for DEP’s Cambria District Mining Office.
“This is very much a self-contained site,” said May, whose office is reviewing Rosebud’s permit application, required to expand mining near its Centennial Drive plant. “The coal they produce on site will be trucked over (to the preparation plant) on roads within their property. Their trucks won’t be using public roads at all.”
More than a half-dozen residents in Richland Township’s Meadowcrest development attended the web conference – a number of them upset about “late” notice about the project, their development’s distance to the permit area and the potential for truck traffic on Hoffman Farm Road, which sits just south of their development and north of the proposed permit area.
DEP officials and Rosebud Mining’s permitting manager, John St. Clair, said no coal trucks or hauling would occur on Hoffman Farm Road.
Because the company’s operations, including its railroad line, are within the same area near Centennial Drive, there’s no need to use Hoffman Farm Road, and any roads used by coal trucks travel routes must be outlined in the application – and then bonded to ensure any roadway damage is repaired – before the project could occur, St. Clair said.
Meadowcrest resident Frank Petrusic was one of several residents concerned that his street could be disrupted by noise, dirt and nearby blasting.
“We have a great neighborhood here,” Petrusic said, “and we got caught completely off guard about this.”
DEP officials said many residents weren’t notified because they are far outside the proposed permit area.
They told residents that, even though Rosebud’s proposed permit area extends northwest toward their neighborhood, the area the company is seeking approval to mine is closer to its coal preparation plant, which has operated downhill for well over 15 years near Windber.
By map, it appeared to be more than two miles east of Meadowcrest.
But an area labeled “Phase 3” on the map is much closer, resident Stephanie Mihalic said.
“What would prevent that from (being mined) two or three years down the road,” Mihalic said.
DEP officials said the company would have to seek separate approvals, including a separate permit amendment for that to happen.
St.. Clair said the area was envisioned for potential sediment control ponds – but there are no plans in place to do that because Rosebud doesn’t have the necessary property approvals to develop private roads between that area and the preparation plant.
A Centennial Drive resident, Celeste March, also voiced concern about the project, saying she’s had to deal with coal dust for years to the point she had to close her swimming pool.
Residents also questioned Rosebud about “blasting” measures that would occur to mine the bituminous coal from the earth.
St. Clair said the company can only conduct measures that would disturb areas within a state-designated space – and that seismographs will be in place, in addition to inspections, to ensure those thresholds aren’t exceeded.
Anyone living within a half-mile radius outside that zone will be notified about the activity – and pre-mining inspection surveys of those properties would be conducted for willing residents to enable them to document their conditions prior to blasting as a safeguard, District 9 mining office manager Dave Thomas said.
If issues such as foundation problems would occur, Rosebud would be required to cover the repair costs, he said.
DEP officials acknowledged residents concerns about errorsin communicating with nearby residents about the project meeting.
Some residents also vented that the project was advertised months ago in a newspaper more than 30 miles away.
DEP staff said a public comment deadline has been extended for residents until Jan. 31 to give residents additional time to voice questions and concerns.
A request was made Tuesday for the office to grant residents further time.
May told residents the project is being thoroughly vetted from an environmental, water quality and community impact standpoint.
At this point, the state is reviewing Rosebud’s proposed erosion and sediment control impact, all of which must meet state guidelines before mining could occur, he added.
No permit has been issued. and the proposal remains in the review phase, albeit more than 90% complete, DEP officials said.
“This application has been through a lot of checks already,” May said. “We haven’t rushed this permit.”
