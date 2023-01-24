PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pittsburgh-area Democratic lawmakers support new legislation aimed at reducing UPMC’s control of the western Pennsylvania health care market.
State Rep. Sara Innamorato and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee called for changes with the release of the American Economic Liberties Project’s report that says the Pittsburgh health care giant is building a monopoly.
“Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power Harms Workers and Patients” was released Thursday. It includes an introduction by Innamorato and Lee.
The American Economic Liberties Project is a nonpartisan organization established in 2020. Its report is based in part on testimony during hearings it sponsored earlier this year. Hospital workers across western Pennsylvania were invited to share their experiences and concerns about working conditions at UPMC hospitals and others.
“In my seven years of nursing, staffing has never been this bad,” UPMC nurse Jackie Strange told the panel. “Patients are spending days on end in emergency beds because there are not enough beds due to staff shortages in every single department.”
The report’s authors say the staffing shortage is caused in part by hospital systems’ priorities.
“Western Pennsylvania’s hospital systems chose to prioritize expansion and profit generation over staffing and patient care, even during a global pandemic,” the report says.
“These decisions continue to result in pervasive understaffing and low job satisfaction among employees. With its size and dominance, UPMC drives this trend for the entire market, leaving competitors with little choice but to follow suit. UPMC has abused the privileges afforded to it as a nonprofit medical system to build a monopoly over healthcare in western Pennsylvania.”
It cites UPMC’s growth from a system of 12 hospitals to 40 that employs 92,000 people and notes that UPMC controls three out of every four hospital jobs in Allegheny County.
UPMC would not address specific concerns, but issued a statement saying leaders need time to review the findings.
“At first glance, this report uses many of the same basic data and erroneous statistical analyses that have been reported in the past and debunked,” the statement said.
Innamorato told The Tribune-Democrat she is sponsoring legislation to strengthen the state’s antitrust laws with specific provisions for health care providers.
“A lot of the teeth of the federal antitrust law has been eroded over the years by court decisions,” she said. “This will provide more tools in the toolbox for the attorney general’s office.”
A virtual press conference last week announcing the report was the first for Lee, a former state legislator who was elect to Congress in November.
Lee said she remembers Braddock Hospital in the economically distressed Pittsburgh suburb. The hospital merged into the UPMC system and was later closed. A new UPMC hospital was built nearby in affluent Monroeville.
“Braddock was not the first that this has happened to, and it won’t be the last if we do not take definitive steps at every level of government,” Lee said. “So much of what’s happened in Braddock was preventable if only we were able to fight back against UPMC’s monopoly powers earlier.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
