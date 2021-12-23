The state set a one-day record with 345 deaths added to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday.
Previously, the 314 deaths recorded on Dec. 30, 2020, was the pandemic’s largest one-day increase.
Cambria County had three new deaths, Somerset County had four, Bedford County had two, Blair County had three, Indiana County had one, Clearfield County had two, Centre County had one and Westmoreland County had 11 additional fatalities.
The 10,548 new COVID-19 positives added to the dashboard Thursday mark the fourth time this month and the 15th time during the entire pandemic that the state’s new-case report topped 10,000 cases.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,924,507 cases and 35,060 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria added 77 new cases, Somerset added 46 cases, Bedford added 35 cases, Blair added 68 cases, Indiana added 39 cases, Clearfield added 52 cases, Centre added 126 cases and Westmoreland added 174 cases.
Combining Thursday’s updates by the Philadelphia and state health departments shows 7,928,319 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 19,261,330 doses, including 2,449,457 boosters.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
