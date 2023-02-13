Dear Dr. Roach: For the past few years, I have been taking yearly Reclast infusions for osteoporosis, because I have trouble taking oral medications of any kind.
The infusion was given in February 2022, and over the next several months, I developed severe joint pain so bad that I could hardly get around. My muscles were weak, and I had trouble walking. As the months go by, I am improving little by little.
Have you ever heard of this infusion causing this side effect?
It is almost time for another infusion, and I don’t want to go through another year like the last one. I am 84 and very active. – J.A.S.
Answer: Yes, I have heard of this. Severe bone, joint and muscle pain are rarely reported after taking both pill and infusion forms of bisphosphonate drugs. People who have had this kind of reaction should not take bisphosphonates again.
This includes not only infusions such as the zoledronic acid (Reclast) you took, but oral bisphosphanates such as alendronate (Fosamax). There are other types of treatments available, including other types of injection treatments, that you can discuss with your doctor.
Dear Dr. Roach: Between walking outside and walking indoors on a treadmill, is one better than the other? – M.S.
Answer: Walking outdoors uses additional muscles compared to walking on a treadmill. This is especially true on a trail or in open country, since you need to watch where you put your feet and use muscles to support movements that are different from foot placements you do without thinking (like on a treadmill or a paved road).
On the other hand, many people using a treadmill do so precisely because they don’t want to worry about watching their feet.
So what’s best for you depends on who you are and what you like to do when exercising.
Exercising out in the world is a very different experience from being on a treadmill. Elite level athletes often do treadmill training, but will also do other exercises, since treadmill walking really only helps a limited set of muscles.
