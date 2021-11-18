Dear Dr. Roach: I had COVID-19 in February 2021. I had no fever, no loss of taste or smell, lasted two days with no persistent symptoms at all. I was cold and tired, and that is all that I experienced.
I am a healthy 66-year-old and take no medication. I have natural God-given immunity, and I do not want to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine. I do not understand why a vaccinated person can still get COVID-19, still spread it, still has to wear a mask, still fears getting COVID-19. So, what makes this vaccine so great? – S.
Answer: Neither having received the vaccine nor a history of COVID-19 infection are guarantees that a person will not get COVID-19 again. There are breakthrough infections in people from both categories.
What makes the vaccine so great is that you get high-level immunity without the risk of serious illness.
I am very glad for you that you did not have any serious complications of the virus.
Most people have a pretty benign course, like you did.
But hundreds of thousands of people have died, and millions more have long-term complications after COVID-19 infection. The risk of death or long-term complications after vaccination is infinitesimal.
Because you can still get infected and because the infection might have no symptoms at all, it’s still recommended for you to wear a mask to protect the people around you.
As long as there is ongoing community transmission where you live, wearing a mask gives you additional protection. People with a history of infection have gotten the disease again and died. It is not common, but it can happen.
Scientists are still not sure whether having had the vaccine or having had an infection leads to better and longer-lasting immunity. After having had the infection, getting a vaccine appears to give very, high protection against recurrent disease, and I would urge you to reconsider getting the vaccine.
