KINZEY[mdash] Warren R., 89 of Johnstown, passed away November 27, 2019 at Arbutus Park Manor , Richland. Born March 31, 1930 in Johnstown. Son of Adam Edgar and Hattie M. (Miller) Kinzey. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Dean, Harold, Jay, and Olin Kinzey; and half-sister Fern Lichvar…