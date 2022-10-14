The Pennsylvania Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee, chaired by state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, will explore public housing issues during a public hearing at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in Johnstown, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The committee was invited by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, whose 35th District includes Johnstown.
Langerholc called it “a hot-button issue in our community now.”
“We want to get to the bottom of what’s happening here,” Langerholc said. “Obviously, we want to have a welcoming community here in Johnstown for anybody that wants to work, wants to live here, raise their family, absolutely, but we want to make sure that we are not attracting the wrong type of individuals to our area.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Johnstown Police Department Capt. Chad Miller, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio, 1889 Foundation President Sue Mann, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health Executive Director Jeannine McMillan and Johnstown Housing Authority acting Executive Director Michael Alberts are scheduled to provide testimony.
“I will be attending the hearing to describe our experience with the housing choice voucher program and additional vouchers being issued and any benefits or problems that the program presents,” Alberts said.
Alberts plans to provide a quick overview and “then go into the benefits to the city and county, residents and landlords, and some of the challenges we have faced just in the day-to-day work that’s an administrative burden on our end.”
