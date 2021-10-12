EBENSBURG, Pa. – On the third day of John E. Hoffman’s murder trial Tuesday, the prosecution established the relationship between Hoffman and the murder victim, Anthony Profaizer.
Hoffman has maintained his innocence since he was arrested and jailed in 2020, unable to post bail on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Confidential informants whose jail time overlapped with Hoffman’s told a different story before the jury on Tuesday.
One of the informants said Hoffman told him in Cambria County Prison that he killed a man and that he would kill again.
The informant said Hoffman discussed with him how he beat Profaizer with a pipe and hid the body in the garage of the man’s Geistown Borough home.
In cross-examination, Hoffman’s defense attorneys revealed that the informants had contact with another man who knew Profaizer and who was a suspect in his murder, too.
Questioning by Hoffman’s attorneys revealed that man was also incarcerated, for a separate reason, with the informants and Hoffman in 2020.
That inmate participated during conversations in which Hoffman allegedly admitted to the informant that he murdered Profaizer, but that detail was not revealed until the informant was questioned by one of Hoffman’s attorneys, Richard Corcoran.
When questioned by Corcoran at the stand, details of the informant’s story changed – things that he said Hoffman told him directly were actually things he overheard between Hoffman and the other inmate, who had a history with Profaizer.
Hoffman’s defense painted the informant as desperate to make a deal with authorities to get out of jail.
The defense’s cross-examination of the other informant ended with confirmation that he had some loose childhood connection to the inmate who also knew Profaizer.
The informant said Hoffman told him Profaizer was “the gift that kept on giving.”
The prosecution, led Tuesday by Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites, stressed Hoffman’s repeated use of that phrase.
Profaizer, 74, had prescriptions for pills – oxycodone and other opioids that are high-risk for addiction.
But when Profaizer allegedly didn’t have pills to stop Hoffman’s addiction withdrawal, “things went awry,” the informant said.
Hoffman was Profaizer’s handyman, as well as his alleged associate in selling his pain medication on the street.
Hoffman was interrogated about that business relationship in January 2020 as Cambria County detectives evaluated him and other suspects in Profaizer’s murder that had occurred two months prior, in November 2019.
Hoffman would help Profaizer sell the pills and they would divide the money between them.
Hoffman could make up to $10,000 a month, he allegedly told detectives.
The phrase “the gift that kept on giving,” was used by Hoffman at least twice in interviews with detectives before he was charged, Cambria County Detective Brett Hinterliter said.
He played a video clip during the trial Tuesday in Judge David J. Tulowitzki’s courtroom. The recording showed a piece of an interview with Hoffman at the Johnstown Police Department.
In full context, Hoffman said Profaizer was the gift that kept on giving because he had prescription pills and was too valuable for him to hurt, Hinterliter said.
Hinterliter said his ears perked up when the phrase turned up later from confidential informants who came forward from the prison.
County detectives, led by Detective Scott Fye, based their arrest and charges against Hoffman on interviews, including those of informants.
On the first day of the trial, the prosecution brought physical evidence including bloodied items from Profaizer’s Sunberry Street home, none of which were found to contain Profaizer’s DNA nor anyone else’s.
On the second day, detectives reconstructed the murder scene with details of how Profaizer was killed – by blunt-force trauma.
There has been no cellphone location evidence or witness accounts to place Hoffman at Profaizer’s home around the time of the murder.
On Tuesday, the defense questioned the thoroughness of the investigation by detectives. Corcoran raised questions about other suspects who he suggested were not investigated enough.
The prosecution rested its case Tuesday after the testimony of the confidential informants.
Hoffman’s defense is scheduled to present his case starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.