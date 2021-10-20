The Pride of Somerset County LGBTQ+ Support Group is launching a scholarship fund specifically to support local students pursuing education in gender studies, LGBTQ-related affairs, or behavioral health.
The group will award $1,000 this year to a graduating senior in Somerset County. Applicants will be asked to write an essay about what Pride means to them and how they will use their education to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Applications are now open, and students can find a link to apply at cfalleghenies.org/scholarships.
