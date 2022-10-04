SOMERSET, Pa. – A judge has scheduled an Oct. 25 hearing to sort out questions over potential evidence in suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’ sexual assault case.
Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany ordered a hearing on discovery issues and Rape Shield Law matters to be held at the Somerset County Courthouse.
Pennsylvania’s Rape Shield Law was implemented decades ago to prevent details about a sexual assault victim’s past, including prior sexual history with other people, from being used as a defense against them in court.
That means details that defense attorneys plan to introduce that might conflict with the Rape Shield Law must first be heard and approved by a judge.
Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a Windber woman in September 2021 inside her residence after being told to stay away from the location.
According to state police, the woman was able to flee Thomas during the act and Thomas left the residence after she promised not to contact the police.
Thomas, who is now suspended without pay from his elected post, maintains he is innocent of all of the charges against him and looks forward to his day in court.
His trial is currently set for January.
