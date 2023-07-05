The following have been named to the spring semester president’s lists:
Ohio University
Somerset: Emma Kinsinger.
Mississippi State University
Ebensburg: Mitchell Toth.
University of Alabama
Sidman: Griffin Christ.
Somerset: Benjamin Geary.
St. Francis University
Cambria County
Ashville: Jackson Hudkins.
Carrolltown: Olivia Conrad, Bryce Lauer and Samuel Warner.
Colver: Megan Revesz.
Cresson: Colette Costlow, Madeline Murphy and Julia Taylor.
Dysart: Taylor Hoover, Kelsey Krug and Tara Young.
Ebensburg: Toby Cree, Amber Farabaugh, Madison Lee, Taylor Ostinowsky, Samuel Pilcher, Caroline Ratchford, Lauren Selfridge, Johanna Stock, Thomas Swope and Miranda Weiland.
Elton: Emma Simpson.
Gallitzin: Adrianna Boldizar and Bayle Kunsman.
Johnstown: Cara Bintrim, Alexander Brisko, Kristiana Cascino, DaQuan Greenwell, Jillian Kalinyak, Kaitlyn Kasisky, Kadiya Lingenfelter, Laina Mastovich, Emily Ream, Erika Seitz, Hayden Spangler and Elizabeth Sprincz.
Lilly: Joshua Koval.
Loretto: Faye Butterbaugh, Ashlyn Duke, Mason Hogue and Morghan Krug.
Nanty Glo: Samuel Lauer.
Nicktown: Hunter Dumm.
Northern Cambria: Caleb Stivanelli.
Patton: Emily Adams.
Portage: Lacie Dilginis, Tristen Gressick, Hannah Papcun and Kayley Sossong.
Revloc: Christina Hildebrand.
St. Benedict: Nathan Lamb.
Summerhill: Payton McGough and Catherine Moyer.
Vintondale: Cole Allison.
Somerset County
Hollsopple: Alyssa Forish.
Rockwood: Savannah Clawson.
Windber: Gina Gaye and Coby Romanchock.
Westmoreland County
Ligonier: Ava Surgent.
Seward: Laura Susick.
