The following have been named to the spring semester president’s lists:

Ohio University

Somerset: Emma Kinsinger.

Mississippi State University

Ebensburg: Mitchell Toth.

University of Alabama

Sidman: Griffin Christ.

Somerset: Benjamin Geary.

St. Francis University

Cambria County

Ashville: Jackson Hudkins.

Carrolltown: Olivia Conrad, Bryce Lauer and Samuel Warner.

Colver: Megan Revesz.

Cresson: Colette Costlow, Madeline Murphy and Julia Taylor.

Dysart: Taylor Hoover, Kelsey Krug and Tara Young.

Ebensburg: Toby Cree, Amber Farabaugh, Madison Lee, Taylor Ostinowsky, Samuel Pilcher, Caroline Ratchford, Lauren Selfridge, Johanna Stock, Thomas Swope and Miranda Weiland.

Elton: Emma Simpson.

Gallitzin: Adrianna Boldizar and Bayle Kunsman.

Johnstown: Cara Bintrim, Alexander Brisko, Kristiana Cascino, DaQuan Greenwell, Jillian Kalinyak, Kaitlyn Kasisky, Kadiya Lingenfelter, Laina Mastovich, Emily Ream, Erika Seitz, Hayden Spangler and Elizabeth Sprincz.

Lilly: Joshua Koval.

Loretto: Faye Butterbaugh, Ashlyn Duke, Mason Hogue and Morghan Krug.

Nanty Glo: Samuel Lauer.

Nicktown: Hunter Dumm.

Northern Cambria: Caleb Stivanelli.

Patton: Emily Adams.

Portage: Lacie Dilginis, Tristen Gressick, Hannah Papcun and Kayley Sossong.

Revloc: Christina Hildebrand.

St. Benedict: Nathan Lamb.

Summerhill: Payton McGough and Catherine Moyer.

Vintondale: Cole Allison.

Somerset County

Hollsopple: Alyssa Forish.

Rockwood: Savannah Clawson.

Windber: Gina Gaye and Coby Romanchock.

Westmoreland County

Ligonier: Ava Surgent.

Seward: Laura Susick.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you