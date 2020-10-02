President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
The president made an official announcement on Twitter around 1 a.m. Friday.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” he posted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
The Trumps are now among the approximately 7.5 million United States citizens who have contracted the disease.
On Tuesday, Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's nominee in this year's presidential race, debated in Cleveland in a setting where they maintained the recommended six feet social distancing.
The subject of wearing masks to prevent spreading coronavirus was discussed during the debate.
“I wear masks when needed,” Trump said. “When needed, I wear masks”
He continued by comparing himself to Biden, who wears masks in public. “I don't have – I don't wear masks like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen.”
Trump held a rally at an airport hanger in Minnesota on Wednesday, the same day Biden spoke outside the Johnstown train station, as part of a whistle stop tour.
