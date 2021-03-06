PORTAGE – With an experienced group that has played in big-time games before, the Portage boys basketball team didn’t sweat a six-point deficit Saturday night.
Hosting No. 3 United Saturday at Len Chappell Gymnasium in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals, the Mustangs revealed flaws defensively and failed to hit the mark from the field early on.
But after reconvening and cleaning a few things up, the Mustangs rattled off a critical run in the second quarter to punch their ticket into the title game with a 66-55 victory.
“This is a resilient group,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We have a lot of players with big-game experience. These kids never put their heads down or gave up. They kept battling and turned things around.”
Portage (19-2) hit a slump through the first 10 minutes of the game as it suffered on both ends of the ball.
The Mustangs missed five-consecutive shots, and defects in their defensive game set them back early.
“I wasn’t happy with how we were playing defensively,” said Kargo, who called timeout after his team fell into a six-point deficit. “That was our focus from that point forward. I felt our defensive effort definitely improved (after the timeout).”
Just as Portage was struggling, United took control.
Treys from Trent Klingensmith and Hunter Cameron gave the Lions an 18-12 lead early in the second quarter, and with a trio of blocks from Ben Tomb, the Lions were surging.
“I’m so proud of our guys. They played hard,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “It was a tight game early, and we were in it. Portage took it to us in the third quarter, though, and we couldn’t answer.”
After talking it out on the sidelines and cleaning up its defense, Portage discovered its touch offensively.
With the help of several United turnovers, in addition to nine points from junior forward Kaden Claar (game-high 20 points), Portage trekked on a 15-4 run and propelled itself to a 27-22 lead at the half.
The Mustangs were also fueled by 3-pointers from Mason Kargo (15 points) and Andrew Miko (10), in addition to key blocks from Preston Rainey and Demitri Miller.
“Our guys kept their composure and poise, and that is what an experienced team should do,” Travis Kargo said. “You have to look back at some experiences you’ve had before and maintain your composure. Every team is a good basketball team, and sometimes the little things can affect the outcome of the game.”
United (18-6) continued to battle and was paced by a trio of double-digit scorers in Bradley Felix (14 points), Austin Kovalcik (12) and Johnny Muchesko (10).
But just as the Lions were gaining momentum, they ran into foul trouble. United committed 23 fouls total, and four players already committed three fouls at halftime.
Hunter Cameron fouled out in the third quarter, and other starters such as Felix, 1,000-point scorer Kovalcik and Ben Tomb were forced to sit on the bench for portions of the game and finished the night with four fouls apiece.
“These guys fought through some adversity,” Rodkey said. “It was tough, but they never gave up. I’m really proud of our seniors and are really going to miss them. We’re disappointed with the result, but the effort was there.”
Portage returns to the district title game for the second-consecutive season after falling to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in last year’s championship bout, 66-47.
Portage is set to face No. 1 West Shamokin (21-0) in the District 6 Class 2A title game Wednesday at a site and time to be announced. The Wolves earned a 65-60 victory over Penns Manor on Saturday.
“This is huge. It means so much to us to make it back (to the championship game) again,” Mason Kargo said. “It hurt losing last year, and we’re hoping to come through with the win this time.”
