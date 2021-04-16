Portage and Loretto boroughs have been awarded a combined $793,000 in state transportation grants, according to a Friday press release from the office of state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township.
Both municipalities are set to use the funds for safety improvements.
Portage was awarded $327,654 for the fourth section of a multi-phase streetscape program that will include crosswalks, new lighting and sidewalk connections.
Loretto received $465,557 for upgrades to St. Catherine Street, such as traffic control enhancements and other safety measure.
“These projects will improve mobility, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns as well as enhance economic development,” Langerholc, who chairs the Senate transportation committee, said in the release. “They are a major investment in our communities and will improve the quality of life for area residents.”
The grants were awarded through PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.