PORTAGE – The Portage Area High School shop room has been turned into an assembly line this week as students in the class build Corsi-Rosenthal box fan filters to be placed in every classroom in the district.
“It feels good that the students can get involved in this and help stop the spread of COVID,” senior Noah Baker said.
He was part of the first step in the process on Wednesday – securing the cut insulation board to the filters.
The boxes are made up of a typical box fan, four MERV 13 air filters and are sealed with vinyl insulation board and mounted to a piece of Masonite on the bottom.
They’re named for Maseeh College of Engineering and Computer Science Dean at Portland State University and an indoor air quality expert Richard Corsi and CEO of Tex-Air Filters Jim Rosenthal, because the two partnered on the updated design.
It was Portage Superintendent Eric Zelanko who discovered the homemade filtration devices after searching for additional devices to purify air in classrooms.
Models used in homes weren’t an option because of initial cost and upkeep, and UV lights couldn’t be implemented for the same reasons.
Zelanko looked into the boxes more and decided to test them out.
He connected with shop teachers Dennis Link and Bill Bearer to create a prototype, and was impressed with the result.
“We put three in classrooms last week,” Zelanko said. “I haven’t heard anything bad about it.”
The boxes are effective at purifying air and can be built easily.
According to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers website, MERV 13 air filters are at least 85% effective at capturing particles in the 1-3 micron size range, such as the respiratory droplets that carry COVID-19.
The air boxes can clean about 600 cubic feet per minute and filter an averaged-sized classroom in under two hours, Zelanko said.
And the filters do not cause the fans to overheat, an update to an August 2020 article from Rosenthal states.
Zelanko went to a local Home Depot and purchased the supplies needed in bulk for the cost of about $62 per box.
The materials were delivered on Tuesday.
The shop students who enlisted to help had about 50 built in one day – 100 need to be built.
Baker said he looked forward to helping and thought a lot of the students did.
The superintendent was further encouraged to move forward with the plan to install these in every classroom when he received a letter last week from the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
Under the recommendations for virus mitigation, the Corsi-Rosenthal box fan filters were listed.
“It’s perfect because I now have someone saying, ‘It’s OK, this is right,’ ” Zelanko said.
The idea to include the boxes in the letter sent to every school district in Cambria and Somerset counties came from Alyce Palko, a member of the center’s volunteer COVID-19 task force.
Leanna Bird, project manager for the organization, said Palko did research on the homemade devices and “thought it would be a good thing to include” and better received by the community because the suggestion came from a local source.
Bird considers Zelanko’s quick adoption of the models reassuring.
“I think your setting a good precedent for the rest of the schools in the region,” she told him Wednesday.
Zelanko said everyone at Portage is doing anything necessary, within reason and their means, to make sure the students stay in school.
“We’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do,” he said. “If it’s building $62 air filters, we do it and move on. Anything to help.”
Zelanko estimated that the Corsi-Rosenthal boxes should be in every classroom by Friday.
