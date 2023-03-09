State police in Somerset are asking the public's help in finding thieves who picked the lock on a skills machine and made off with $14,000.
Two Black men and one white men picked the lock to a skills machine at a business on Stoystown Road in Quemahoning Township on Monday, troopers said.
They repeatedly played the game with money from the machine, police said. After playing the game, they allegedly would open the machine back up and remove the money again. After acquiring about $14,000, they cashed out using the kiosk machine, police said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact state police at 814-445-4104.
