Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.