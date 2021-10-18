A 44-year-old Blair County man was shot and killed Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police during a standoff at a Bloomfield Township home, state police said.
Jacob Curry barricaded himself inside the residence and began firing in the direction of responding officers who were dispatched for a welfare check at the residence, Cpl. Shane Murarik said.
Bedford County Special Emergency Response Team members were also mobilized to respond to the standoff.
“The male subject continued to discharge his firearm in the direction of the troopers and several PSP troopers returned fire,” he wrote, saying Curry was wounded after troopers started firing back.
Life-saving measures were performed, but Curry was pronounced dead on the scene, state police reported.
An investigation remains ongoing regarding the Bloomfield Township incident.
The case has been assigned to an investigator from outside Bedford County.
Muharik is a major case teams member currently serving in Huntingdon County.
Curry has a history of weapon- and methamphetamine-related arrests, court records show.
In January, he was taken into custody by Freedom Township Police after they found him roaming a Walmart parking lot with a .50 caliber muzzle loader. Police said Curry was hunting an “imaginary man” and that he was under the influence of a list of drugs that included meth and clonazepam.
Online court records show he also was awaiting trial on an unrelated drug arrest from Oct. 26, 2020, and a prowling incident 12 days earlier in Woodbury Township. In the latter case, Curry also was accused of being intoxicated.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
