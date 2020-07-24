A Johnstown teenager has been accused of getting behind the wheel of a stolen SUV Tuesday and leading state troopers on a high-speed chase along U.S. Route 30 in Somerset and Westmoreland counties, court documents indicate.
Gary Austin Blough, 18, of the 1300 block of Solomon Street, now faces a slew of criminal charges in Somerset County, including counts of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful restraint, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, driving under the influence, corruption of minors, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and more than a dozen summary traffic violations.
A trooper saw a stolen Ford Escape heading west on U.S. 30 in Jenner Township Tuesday afternoon and pulled it over, but when troopers approached the vehicle, the driver took off, according to a criminal complaint against Blough filed Tuesday evening.
Troopers chased the SUV west at speeds of up to 120 mph for about six minutes before the driver lost control of the vehicle in Ligonier and hit a guardrail, then two parked cars, according to the complaint.
The driver, later identified as Blough, allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area and tried to hide a large bag of marijuana before being taken into custody. A subsequent search of the SUV turned up more marijuana, counterfeit $100 bills, $2,300 in cash and a digital scale, according to the complaint.
Two passengers were in the vehicle during the chase, one of whom was a juvenile.
Blough was arraigned Tuesday evening by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
Court records indicate that he is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
