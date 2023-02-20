One motorist suffered a significant head injury Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Somerset Pike, Conemaugh Township police said.

The vehicles struck one another head-on, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.

Fire and EMS crews from four departments responded to the crash just after 5:30 a.m.

The crash was initially reported with two people entrapped in one or more vehicles, and a female motorist was treated after being discovered unconscious at the accident scene, Somerset County 911 officials reported in a release to media.

No injuries were reported for the motorist in the other vehicle.

Zangaglia said an investigation remains ongoing with a toxicology report pending.

The road was briefly closed for the accident response and investigation, but has since reopened, Somerset County 911 officials said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you