JWF Industries President and CEO William Polacek has been named a 2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Honoree.
The award is presented by Smart Business Magazine and recognizes the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in the region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations, and to have a positive impact on their communities.
The awards categories consist of Innovation, Impact, and Sustainability.
Along with the other honorees, Polacek will be recognized at an awards banquet on Nov. 1, with a feature in a special editorial report of the November issue of Smart Business Pittsburgh.
“It is both humbling and an honor to be chosen as a nominee for the Smart 50 awards,” Polacek said in a press release.
“This acts as another representation of not only where my business is going, but where our forward-thinking community is headed as well.”
