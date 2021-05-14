William C. Polacek, president & CEO of JWF Industries, has been featured in the May issue of Smart Business Magazine.
“It is incredibly humbling to be asked not only to be in the magazine, but to be the feature story,” he said in a release.
“It speaks volumes about the capability and quality of the people at JWF Industries and lets a large metropolitan city such as Pittsburgh know the progressive businesses, people and technology that is our community.
“My hope is that someone starting a business or struggling in business reads the article and is empowered by the advice to not only help their organization, but them personally as a leader.”
In the article, Polacek covers topics such as employees, hiring practices, mistakes and management practices. He also discusses growth spurts and tough decisions.
“My feeling on leadership is people will follow you as long as they feel you have their best interests at heart and that is something you can’t fake,” Polacek said in the article. “That’s the glue that’s held this organization together and allowed us to grow and get through tough times.”
JWF Industries is based in Johnstown and manufactures, designs and integrates metal-centric products.
To read the full article, visit www.sbnonline.com.
