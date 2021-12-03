JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Every episode of Hiking the Highlands has sections that get cut before the final edit makes its way to the listeners.
That's just the way it has to be because if I kept every second in the show each would be way too long.
But every now and again I snip out portions that I like and think others would too.
Because of that, we'll be adding mini-episodes from time to time titled "Hiking the Highlands: Bonus Miles."
The first will premiere Dec. 6.
In this episode from the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail show, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Environmental Education Specialist Kimberly Peck and I talk about the best food to take backpacking and some good information about black bears.
There's also a a few minutes where we get distracted by something strange on a tree.
On the next episode, coming Dec. 20, I hike with Mike Cook from Friends of the Inclined Plane Trails.
We start at the end of Yoder Street and take the Lower Works trail up the Inclined Plane hillside while discussing downhill mountain biking, the paths Cook has built by hand and upcoming projects.
Hiking the Highlands is available at www.tribdem.com/podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Facebook and a number of other platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.