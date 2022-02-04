HOLLIDAYSBURG – Following last year’s virtual event, organizers are looking forward to a return of normalcy for the 11th annual Winter Games Polar Plunge on Saturday at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg.
“We’re pretty excited,” Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps AmeriCorps Regional Coordinator Heather Kennedy said.
That group, along with Special Olympics Pennsylvania, which the plunge benefits, organize the event each year.
More than 250 plungers have signed up for the “Freezin’ for a Reason” cause on Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the plunge into the freezing waters will take place at noon.
Saturday is expected to have a high of 18 and low of 8 degrees.
The number of plungers is slightly down from previous years, Kennedy said, but their generosity is not.
“Those who have registered have really stepped up,” she said.
Karly Heath, Special Olympics PA’s manager, Special Events West, reported that the group’s goal is $130,000 and they’ve collected about $100,000.
Donations can be taken until the day of the event and the official tally is done afterward.
Heath credited Sheetz Inc., a primary sponsor, for a substantial sum of the funds raised this year and commended the business for its philanthropy.
“We’re super grateful for the community support,” she said.
A special guest at this year’s event is Miss Pennsylvania, Meghan Sinisi, who is a former member of AmeriCorps who got her start at the Polar Plunge.
“She’s plunged at the event as well,” Kennedy said.
“We’re just excited to have her back again.”
DJ Eric from Fireside Events is providing music and entertainment during the dip, which is co-hosted by Special Olympics state chapters, along with their Law Enforcement Torch Run officials.
For more information about Special Olympics and related programs, visit www.specialolympicspa.org.
