Jackson Township supervisors on Thursday approved a revised ordinance to create a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone on Chickaree Mountain next year.
The 90-acre site will be known as the Laurel Ridge Industrial Park and qualified businesses locating there will get some state and local taxes, including real estate tax, waived for 10 years.
Jackson Township supervisors have been working on plans for an industrial park at the location for more than 10 years, Chairman Bruce Baker said after Thursday’s meeting.
“The opportunity came up for the KOEZ and we jumped on it,” Baker said.
Supervisor John Wallet said bids will be opened in November to bring water service to the property, located along Chickaree Hill Road near the intersection with U.S. Route 22.
A second project is in the works to extend sewage service.
Wallet said a $980,000 federal grant obtained by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson will help pay for the utility work.
“It’s all about bringing some business to the township,” Wallet said. “I think it’s a very valuable property.”
The KOEZ was initially approved earlier this year, with township supervisors, the Blacklick Valley school board and Cambria County commissioners agreeing to the tax incentives.
The Department of Community and Economic Development did not accept the application and asked for some language changes, said William G. Barbin, who serves as solicitor for both the county and the township.
Township supervisors and the county commissioners have signed off on the changes, and the school district is expected to give its approval within a month.
Final approval comes from the DCED.
The Chickaree Mountain property is one of three proposed Cambria County KOEZs.
Working with Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, local leaders have final applications ready for a 132-acre zone at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township and for 117 acres in the City of Johnstown, including the Rosedale area and properties around Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
