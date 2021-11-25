Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
In nine games, Fitzpatrick has 64 tackles, which rank second on the team, 44 solo stops, a pass defensed, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.
Fitzpatrick, who has been a staple in the secondary since he was acquired via a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, missed Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed on the list on Nov. 15.
The 25-year-old safety has not played since Nov. 14 against Detroit.
