Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he will return for the 2021 season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season was a free year of eligibility for student-athletes.
Pickett has been Pitt's starting quarterback for the past three seasons, after leading the Panthers to a 24-14 victory over No. 2 Miami on Nov. 24, 2017 in his first start. The New Jersey native led the Panthers to the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title in 2018. He is fifth in program history in passing yardage with 7,984. He is also eighth all-time with 39 passing touchdowns on his resume.
Pickett competed in nine games this past season, completing 61.1% percent of his passes for 2,408 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Panthers went 6-5 overall, 6-3 with Pickett as the starting quarterback. After missing the Miami and Notre Dame contests, Pickett returned and helped Pitt earn three victories in its final four games, including a 34-20 triumph over Georgia Tech in the season finale.
It was assumed Pickett would enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2022 quarterback draft class appears to be less deep than the 2021 class.
With Pickett sidelined with an injury, Pitt only managed to score one touchdown when the offense was led by redshirt freshman Joey Yellen, an Arizona State transfer. Sophomore Nick Patti made one career start against Delaware in 2019, and redshirt freshman Davis Beville appeared in six games in 2020. Patti ran for two touchdowns in the win over Florida State on Nov. 7.
Pitt flourished with Pickett's return at quarterback. The Panthers piled up 556 yards in a 47-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Nov. 21. Pickett completed his second career 400-yard passing game with two touchdowns against the Hokies.
Pitt's 2021 slate includes a nonconference games against Massachusetts (Sept. 4), Tennessee (Sept. 11), Western Michigan (Sept. 18) and New Hampshire (Sept. 25). The Tennessee game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The other three non-league games will be contested at Heinz Field. Pitt's ACC schedule includes home games against Clemson, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia; and away games at Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.